Indulge in a limited-edition croissant at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk

Who doesn’t like croissant and coffee? (We do). Indulge your need for one with a special offering that’s available at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk.
As a special celebration of the hotel’s 60th anniversary, The Obelisk’s Executive Pastry Chef, Chef Romain Castet, has created a limited-edition croissant.
Part of the Haute Croissanterie concept, the pastry is made with pure butter and premium ingredients, combining rich dark chocolate, cacao and jammy raspberry with flaky pastry, offering a sweet twist on the classic French breakfast.
The Haute Croissanterie concept invites chefs from around the world to reinterpret the classic French pastry, incorporating their own unique designs and signature recipes that reflect the culture and essence of the city they live in.
You’ll need to pre-order to sink your teeth into this delight, but it is available until July 10 for Dh25.
