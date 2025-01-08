Indian writer, filmmaker Pritish Nandy dies at 73

Film producer, writer, and journalist Pritish Nandy has passed away at the age of 73.

Nandy was a multifaceted personality, celebrated for his contributions to journalism, poetry, and Indian cinema.

Pritish Nandy was not only a celebrated journalist but also hosted a popular talk show, 'The Pritish Nandy Show' on Doordarshan in the 1990s, where he interviewed several celebrities.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to share an emotional note, remembering Nandy as one of his closest friends.

"Deeply, deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends, Pritish Nandy. An amazing poet, writer, filmmaker, and a brave and unique editor/journalist. He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai."

"We shared many things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had ever come across. Always larger than life. I learned so many things from him. Of late, we didn't meet much, but there was a time when we were inseparable. I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and, more importantly, The Illustrated Weekly. He was the true definition of 'yaaron ka yaar' [the clsoest of friends]. I will miss you and our times together, my friend. Rest well," read the actor's post.