Indian singer Arijit Singh becomes most-followed artist on Spotify; surpasses Taylor Swift

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 1:49 PM

Arijit Singh, the Indian musician best recognised for his numerous musical contributions to Bollywood films, has officially surpassed pop culture icon Taylor Swift to become the world's most followed artist on Spotify.

The artist reached over 118.8 million followers on the streaming platform this week, with Swift coming in second with around 118.78 million.

This time last year, Singh briefly overtook Swift in terms of Spotify followers, but the American artist 'swiftly' reclaimed her top spot on the list, according to The Indian Express.

Over the years, the Indian singer has enjoyed some major traction. Singh previously made history as the first Indian singer to reach 100 million Spotify listens.