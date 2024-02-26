Indian musical legend Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 3:17 PM

Globally renowned Ghazal maestro and Padamshri awardee Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday at the age of 72.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas' daughter, Nayaab, shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness."

Soon after Nayaab shared the news of the singer's demise, his fans swamped the comment section and posted their condolences.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A fan wrote, "May his soul rest in peace."

"I'm so sorry to hear of your loss, stay strong and please accept my condolences," another user wrote.

"Deepest condolences and prayers," another user posted.

Among the evergreen ghazals that Pankaj Udhas lent his vocals to were 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

The singer's demise has left the music industry in shock and grief.

ALSO READ: