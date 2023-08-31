Indian movie star Nayanthara makes blockbuster Instagram debut

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 4:53 PM

South Indian actress Nayanthara has finally made her Instagram debut. Within a few hours, the actress managed to cross the 400,000 followers on the social media platform on Thursday. Her Instagram debut came just before the release of the trailer of Jawan, her movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which is slated for a September 7 release, also marks Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut.

Sharing Jawan’s trailer on Instagram, Nayanthara wrote, “My First With My Favvvv Shah Rukh Khan. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. #JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Nayanthara’s first Instagram post was a video, where she is seen carrying her sons Uyir and Ulagam and striking a stylish pose. The trio are dressed in all white ensembles and sporting sunglasses. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu… (Tell them I have arrived).” In the background, Nayanthara played Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer’s Hukum song to complement her swag.

Reacting to the post, Nayanthara’s husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, wrote, “My uyirs [red hearts] welcome to IG (Instagram) [kiss emojis].”

Vignesh also shared Nayanthara’s post on his Instagram Stories with a text: “Welcome to Instagram all my cuties [red hearts]. Nayanthara replied with a kiss blowing gif.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 last year. The couple welcomed twins Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy in October last year.

