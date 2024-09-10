Indian comic Atul Khatri brings his brand of funny to the UAE

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:31 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:32 PM

In the mood for some rib-tickling fun? Check out Indian comic Atul Khatri’s stand-up routine on September 28 for an evening of laughter. The businessman who gave up his 9-to-5 job to be able to get up on stage and get up to funny business is bringing his brand of observational humour to the stage at Dubai College Auditorium.

Khatri, who was named the winner of CEO's Got Talent Season 1 and who has more than 400 shows under his belt, will be doing his set in a mix of Hindi and English. The comic’s repertoire also involves a Netflix special called The Happiest Ending, which was released in 2019 as part of the Comedians of the World series. This line-up featured 47 comedians from 13 countries.

Khatri explains that his brush with stand-up happened quite by chance. He says, on his website: “ I was successfully running my own IT business. It was fun but got monotonous after a point. My wife continuously pushed me saying that I was meant for something more than this…While I was figuring out what to do with my life, I kept posting jokes on Facebook just as a comic-relief. There, I realised I have a sense of humour which people appreciate. I got positive feedback and a lot of support from family and friends. So I took a New Year resolution & signed up for an ‘open mic’. That's how it all started."