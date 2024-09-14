Indian comedian Kapil Sharma returns for season 2 of Netflix show

Highlights from the international event
Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh are all set to return for the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.'
The makers released the show's trailer on Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a sneak peek at what's to come.
The trailer is filled with funny one-liners and entertaining moments. In one part, Kapil Sharma challenges his celebrity guests to identify sarees and their designers. Maheep Kapoor names a beautiful saree as a creation by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
The season promises an exciting guest line-up, including Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, and Maheep Kapoor. Other celebrity guests like Vedang Raina, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey will also join in on the fun.
In one special episode, T20 World Cup champions Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh will also make an appearance.
The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry and sports industry.
