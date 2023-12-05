Indian actor, Dinesh Phadnis of 'CID' fame, passes away

'Last Train Home' tells an overlooked story of the Czechoslovak Legion’s evacuation across Russia in the embers of the Great War
'CID' fame Dinesh Phadnis passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Monday night. The popular Indian television actor was 57. According to reports, Dinesh was fighting a battle against liver damage.
On Tuesday, actor Ajay Nagrath, who shared screen space with Dinesh in the popular investigative series, shared the unfortunate news on Instagram. "Can't believe you left us for heavenly abode. Rest in peace Freddy Sir you're forever in our hearts. Om Shanti ," Ajay wrote.
Dinesh essayed the role of inspector Fredricks aka Freddy in one of the longest-running television series, 'CID'. He also acted in Hrithik Roshan-starrer film 'Super 30'.
After learning about the shocking news, 'CID' team including Shivaji Satam and Shraddha Musle took to their respective social media handles to pay their condolences.
"We will miss you Freddy Sir." Shraddha Musle, who was featured as Dr Tarika in CID, wrote. Actor Shivaji Satam, who starred as ACP Pradyuman in CID, posted a collage and wrote, "Dinesh Phadnis, simple, humble, lovable."
Taking to Instagram, Vivek Mashru, who played a pivotal role in CID, posted a throwback picture of himself with Dinesh Phadnis. "Miss You Freddy Sir RIP," he wrote.
Actress Tanya Abrol also became emotional and recalled her experience working with Dinesh.
"Dearest Dinesh sir or how we all called him Freddy sir with love and affection. A person who made so many people laugh, be it onscreen or in real life and now that you are gone...Even then we are smiling and laughing thinking about all the stories and incidents but with teary eyes. A roller coaster of emotions. May your journey ahead be peaceful. You will be missed tremendously, not just by us and family but also by millions of your fans . You taught me the word " Baida " which means eggs. I loved the the name you gave me .. Shambhu Shikari . And the occasional photo shoots by Shivaaji Satam Sir. How excitedly you posed ..So many memories .. so many stories to remember you by. Goodbye Sir. You'll never be forgotten. Om Shanti," she wrote.
