Indian actor dies by suicide days after co-star passed away in car accident

The actor had been depressed over the past couple of days, his father told the police

By ANI

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 12:03 PM

Last updated: Sat 18 May 2024, 12:05 PM

Indian actor Chandrakanth, best known for working in daily soaps in Telugu, passed away on Friday. He allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the state of Telangana.

His death comes a few days after his co-star and close friend Pavithra Jayaram got killed in a car accident.


The actor had been depressed for the past couple of days, Chandrakanth's father told the police.

Chandrakanth had been mourning Pavithra's loss. He had written emotional tributes for his Trinayani co-star, and his last post on Instagram was also for her. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

In one of the posts, he shared a photo and wrote in his native language: "This is the last picture I took with you, I still can't believe you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back.

The sudden death of the two actors has left the Telugu industry in shock.

