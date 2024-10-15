Indian actor Atul Parchure passes away at 57

Veteran Indian actor Atul Parchure died on Monday. The 57-year-old was battling health complications.

He was known for his comic roles in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar, a close friend of the late actor, confirmed to ANI that Atul Parchure had passed away.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid his tributes to the seasoned actor and said his untimely death is painful.

"Sometimes making the audience laugh.. The untimely death of Atul Parchure. Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film and serials," Shinde said in a post on X.

"Be it plays like Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark, Natigoti... Be it Deshpande's verbal, lyrical comedy, Atul Parchure has added depth to it with his innate qualities. He has played great characters in Marathi and Hindi films as well. Marathi cinema has lost a classic actor......... May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om shanti."