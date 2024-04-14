India: Shots fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence

Prithviraj Sukumaran, as the antagonist, is the best part of this overdone action comedy
Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.
Police officials said that three rounds were fired. "Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," they added.
Security has been increased outside the actor's residence. A forensic team is also present. The police added that efforts to identify the accused, through CCTV footage, are underway.
More details are awaited in connection with the incident.
