India: Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call; police track location

Mumbai Police on Thursday confirmed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a threat call. A case has been registered under 308(4), 351(3)(4) BNS at the Bandra police station.

The Mumbai Police team has reportedly traced the call to Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Teams of the authority have since left for Chhattisgarh, with investigation still ongoing.

Previously on November 5, Mumbai Police had received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. The threat message gave the actor two options — to apologise or pay Rs50 million to stay alive.

Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over WhatsApp, with the message saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive.

"He should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs50 million. If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active," the message, claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, said.

The police said that the message came on Monday and that they have begun an investigation. This is the second death threat Salman Khan has received in a week. In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of Rs20 million was demanded from the actor.

On October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs50 million. According to the authority, it registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.