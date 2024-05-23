E-Paper

India: Shah Rukh Khan discharged from hospital, returns to Mumbai

The Bollywood superstar had suffered dehydration and heat stroke while attending the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

By ANI

Photo: AFP file
Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:52 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam, returned to Mumbai on Thursday after being discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.

Earlier in the day, his manager Pooja Dadlani shared a post on her X account giving health updates to Shah Rukh Khan fans.


She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers — he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern."

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke.

SRK was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

