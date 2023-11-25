India sends '12th Fail' to Oscars 2024 as independent nomination

Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures
Ace film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' was released in cinemas on October 27.
The film starred Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar and got a positive response from the audience.
A few days ago, it was announced that the makers were planning to send the film to the Oscars in 2024.
Confirming it, actor Vikrant Massey said in a statement that the film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.
The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and many more.
Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.
Earlier, on working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."
Medha Shankar also plays a pivotal role in the film. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot a major chunk of the film's portion in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.
Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in a statement, "In today's times, I wanted to tell a story of hope, a story of never giving up. 12th Fail is all that and more. I laughed, cried, sang along, and had fun making this movie. I truly believe that this film will find a universal connection when it comes out in theatres."
'12th Fail' faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'.
