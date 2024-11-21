India: Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60

A notable Malayalam actor, Meghanthan, passed away on Thursday, November 21 at the age of 60. The star reportedly died of a lung-related illness as he was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to local media reports, his funeral will take place at his residence in Palakkad's Shoranur later today.

Meghanathan is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and her daughter, Parvathi.