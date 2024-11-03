India: Filmmaker found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Guruprasad. Photo: X/@DKShivakumar

Kannada actor and filmmaker Guruprasad was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on Sunday morning. He was 52 years old. Police suspect that the filmmaker may have died by suicide.

According to Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba, Guruprasad was going through financial distress and had recently returned to his apartment in Bengaluru.

"In a Madanayakahalli police station limits in an apartment, a 52-year-old filmmaker Guruprasad was residing. He was recently upset with something; films and other matters. He was going through financial distress also, it seems. So 4-5 days back he had come to this house. The neighbours had seen him coming to this house but after 5-6 days it appeared that he didn't come out of the house and he had hanged himself," said SP CK Baba.

"The investigation will continue under Section 194 of the Indian Penal Code. We will look into the details and the cause of the death," he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to his X account to express his shock and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Mr. Guruprasad, a creative director and a native of Kanakpur. I pray that the soul of Guruprasad, who contributed his own style to silver screen and television, may rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the deceased's family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he posted on X.