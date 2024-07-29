India Couture Week: Abhay Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh attend Amit Aggarwal's show

(Photo by PTI)

Bollywood actors like Abhay Deol, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh were cheering for designer Amit Aggarwal on day five of India Couture Week 2024 on Sunday.

Deol and Sana Shaikh posed together for media before the start of his show at the Taj Palace, Delhi.

They both were dressed in ensembles designed by him.

Aggarwal presented his collection 'Antevorta' - named after the Greek deity of the future. The themes of time, linearity and balance reflected in the diaphanous forms, symmetrical silhouettes. He also transformed pre-loved Banarasi sarees.

His collection blends philosophical, mythological, scientific, and cosmological ideas.

Singer Raja Kumari and actress Kritika Kamra also attended the show. India Couture Week, which kicked off on July 24, will take place till July 31. Falguni Shane Peacock will present their collection on the final day.


