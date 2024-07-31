India Couture Week 2024: Khushi Kapoor on sister Janhvi’s advice before runway debut

It was part of the script
Khushi Kapoor's excitement was palpable as she walked the ramp for the first time for Gaurav Gupta's collection Arunodaya at India Couture Week 2024 on Monday. Reflecting on the advice her sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, had given her, Khushi was ready to kill it on the runway.
Khushi said, “Janhvi told me to be calm, be present, and listen to the music. She also gave me some quick tips and just told me to be myself."
Janhvi had walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta's collection Hiranyagarbha at India Couture Week last year, setting a high bar for her younger sister.
Walking alongside Khushi was her rumoured boyfriend, The Archies star Vedang Raina.
Khushi and Vedang had previously marked their debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, among others.
At the event, Khushi dazzled in a glittering silver lehenga paired with a bead-embellished blouse featuring flowing cape-style sleeves. Her high-waisted, fit-and-flare lehenga was adorned with geometric patterns and swirling stones. She completed her look with a multi-layered choker necklace, voluminous waves, and neutral-toned make-up.
Vedang, complementing Kapoor's look, wore a sherwani with a high neckline and long sleeves. His outfit, adorned with shimmering black beadwork, was paired with black trousers and brogues, making for a striking ensemble.
Arunodaya means 'dawn' in Sanskrit.
India Couture Week 2024 will run until July 31.
It was part of the script
