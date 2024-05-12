India: Case against Allu Arjun for poll code violation

Scale Dubai's heights and capture the city's skyline from new viewpoints
A case has been registered against Indian actor Allu Arjun and a politician for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala, Indian media reported on Sunday.
The Telugu superstar and MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy are accused of allowing a large public gathering at the MLA's residence that amounted to violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections. The crowd gathered when Allu Arjun visited the MLA's house.
The MLA belongs to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The FIR was lodged against the two for violating Section 144, which is in place in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the polling in the state on May 13.
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for candidates and political parties. The guidelines are regarding public speeches by political leaders, polling booths, polling day conduct, election manifestos and processions during elections.
ALSO READ:
Scale Dubai's heights and capture the city's skyline from new viewpoints
The Bollywood actress is one of the five Indians who have been chosen to be a part of Young Global Leaders (YGL) Community: The Class of 2024
The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
In the clip gone viral, Karan Johar posed a dilemma to Salman, asking him to choose between the two divas in terms of beauty
Come along as we explore the best looks worn by stars such as Zendaya and Alia Bhatt, intricate details of their designer’s creations, and our thoughts on each ensemble!
Ben Affleck, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber's absence also raised eyebrows
The actor also deemed Vicky Kaushal as the 'find of the decade'
Embark on an exciting adventure this summer with your little ones