India: Case against Allu Arjun for poll code violation

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 9:39 AM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 9:41 AM

A case has been registered against Indian actor Allu Arjun and a politician for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyala, Indian media reported on Sunday.

The Telugu superstar and MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy are accused of allowing a large public gathering at the MLA's residence that amounted to violation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections. The crowd gathered when Allu Arjun visited the MLA's house.

The MLA belongs to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

The FIR was lodged against the two for violating Section 144, which is in place in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the polling in the state on May 13.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for candidates and political parties. The guidelines are regarding public speeches by political leaders, polling booths, polling day conduct, election manifestos and processions during elections.

