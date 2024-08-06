In pictures: Kajol celebrates 50th birthday in Mumbai

Kajol

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:14 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM

On her 50th birthday, Bollywood actor Kajol delighted fans and media with a special celebration outside her Mumbai residence, Shiv Shakti.

The actress engaged warmly with those who gathered to wish her on this milestone occasion.

Kajol, dressed in a blue top, a matching shrug, boho jewellery, and blue jeans, was seen cutting a birthday cake that was thoughtfully brought by her fans and the paparazzi.

A video obtained by ANI captured Kajol's joyful interaction with her supporters as she posed for photographs, signed autographs, and shook hands with those who had come to celebrate.

The actress's radiant smile and enthusiasm reflected her appreciation for the heartfelt birthday wishes she received.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also marked the special day with a touching tribute to his wife Kajol on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt message and an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram, Ajay expressed his love and admiration for Kajol.

His post read, "Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy... well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday @kajol."

The tribute was met with widespread praise from fans, who celebrated the couple's enduring love and companionship in the comments section.