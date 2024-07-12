In Pics: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, stars grace the Ambani wedding

Dubai: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara pay tribute to the city in a heartwarming video
The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here, and the guest list reads like a who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood. The celebration is a spectacular blend of glamour and tradition, with stars arriving in their fashion A-game, making the event a visual feast.
Leading the pack is Bollywood's king, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple exudes elegance, setting the tone for the evening. Salman Khan, known for his charismatic charm, also graced the occasion, adding to the star power.
Hollywood's presence is marked by the likes of WWE superstar John Cena among other guests. The ever-stunning Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, dazzles in traditional attire, perfectly showcasing Indian aesthetics.
Adding a fun and personal touch, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday, representing the groom’s side, sport customised Indian outfits with “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai” (It’s my friend’s wedding day) embellished on them. Their vibrant attire adds a lively spirit to the celebration.
The wedding not only marks the union of Anant and Radhika but also serves as a convergence of entertainment, fashion, and cultural heritage, bringing the most influential people from across the globe under one roof, making it a night to remember.
Here are some dazzling looks from your favourite celebrities:
