'I'm alive': Bollywood star Poonam Pandey faked death to raise awareness for cervical cancer

Netizens have been left enraged, with many saying that the method of creating awareness was distasteful

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM

Last updated: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM

"I'm alive," Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey said in a video on Instagram after a statement was put out confirming her demise, yesterday.

The actor put out two videos on her Instagram – in the first, she claims to be alive and talks about spreading awareness of cervical cancer. In her second video, she apologises to "those [she] hurt".

Pandey says that she "faked her own demise" to start a conversation and create awareness around cervical cancer, saying that the "disease needed a spotlight".

Netizens have been left enraged, with many saying that the method of creating awareness was distasteful – before comments were restricted on those posts.

The star will be going live on Instagram at 1pm to answer all questions and even has a website called poonampandeyisalive.com, where people can receive information on the deadly disease.

Web Desk

