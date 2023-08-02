'I’ll cherish every moment': Zendaya posts touching tribute to Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

The Hollywood actress says "words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus", who has died at 25

Photo: Instagram/anguscloud

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 12:52 PM

Actress Zendaya has written a moving note for her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud, who died on Monday at 25. Cloud played the role of drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O'Neill in the award-winning HBO series.

Sharing a photograph of Cloud, Zendaya wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I am so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I am smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

The actress added, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Remembering the “gentle spirit”, Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid shared a throwback advertisement of Ralph Lauren Fragrances featuring herself and Cloud on Instagram Stories. Her note attached to the video read, “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Javon Walton, who played Cloud’s brother in Euphoria, shared a throwback photo of himself and the late actor on Instagram. “Rest easy brother,” he wrote in the caption box.

The entire Euphoria team and HBO also extended their condolences to Cloud’s family on Instagram. The joint statement read, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud’s family, in an official statement, said, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone.”

