IIFA 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh lead Best Actor nominations

The platform had 29.7 million posts of the city at the time of the study
The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced the nominees for this year's awards, and the competition is fierce.
On Monday, August 19, IIFA revealed that Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is leading the pack with 11 nominations. Close behind is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with 10 nominations.
Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, have each secured seven nominations in the Popular Category, reflecting their massive success at the box office and among fans.
Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail also made a strong showing, earning five nominations.
Here's The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Nominations in the Popular Category:
1. Vidhu Vinod Chopra- 12th Fail
2. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga- Animal
3. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
4. Gauri Khan- Jawan
5. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora- Satyaprem Ki Katha
6. Ronnie Screwvala- Sam Bahadur
1. Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail
2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga- Animal
3. Karan Johar- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
4. Atlee -Jawan
5. Siddharth Anand - Pathaan
6. Amit Rai- OMG 2
1. Rani Mukerji- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
2. Alia Bhatt- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
3. Deepika Padukone - Pathaan
4. Kiara Advani- Satyaprem Ki Katha
5. Taapsee Pannu- Dunki
1. Vikrant Massey-12th Fail
2. Ranbir Kapoor- Animal
3. Ranveer Singh- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
4. Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan
5. Vicky Kaushal- Sam Bahadur
6. Sunny Deol- Gadar 2
1. Tripti Dimri- Animal
2. Geeta Aggarwal Sharma- 12th Fail
3. Sanya Malhotra-Sam Bahadur
4. Jaya Bachchan- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
5. Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
1. Dharmendra- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
2. Gajraj Rao- Satyaprem Ki Katha
4. Tota Roy Chowdhury- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
5. Anil Kapoor- Animal
6. Jaideep Ahlawat- An Action Hero
1. Bobby Deol-Animal
2. John Abraham- Pathaan
3. Vijay Sethupathi-Jawan
4. Emraan Hashmi-Tiger 3
5. Yami Gautam-OMG 2
1. Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar-Animal
2. Pritam- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
3. Vishal-Shekhar - Pathaan
4. Anirudh Ravichander-Jawan
5. Sachin-Jigar-Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
6. Shantanu Moitra-12th Fail
1. Arijit Singh-Animal
2. Bhupinder Babbal-Animal
3. Vishal Mishra-Animal
4. Arijit Singh-Pathaan
5.Diljit Dosanjh-Dunki
1. Shreya Ghoshal-Animal
2. Shilpa Rao-Pathaan
3. Shilpa Rao-Jawan
4. Shreya Ghoshal-Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
5. Deepthi Suresh-Jawan
ALSO READ:
The platform had 29.7 million posts of the city at the time of the study
The influencer explains exhaustion led her to the doctor's door
Reports suggest that Apple is expected to unveil two versions of the fourth-generation AirPods
Six Studios is currently looking for a director for the movie
Hough explained that she did not disclose the specifics of her abuse to her parents until later in her life
New leaks suggest a fresh bronze colour option may be added to the lineup
She had a damaged laryngeal nerve
Director praises 'RRR', says he 'loves the film'