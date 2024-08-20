IIFA 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh lead Best Actor nominations

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by PTI)

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:19 PM

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has announced the nominees for this year's awards, and the competition is fierce.

On Monday, August 19, IIFA revealed that Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is leading the pack with 11 nominations. Close behind is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with 10 nominations.

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan, have each secured seven nominations in the Popular Category, reflecting their massive success at the box office and among fans.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail also made a strong showing, earning five nominations.

Here's The Complete List Of IIFA 2024 Nominations in the Popular Category:

Best Picture

1. Vidhu Vinod Chopra- 12th Fail

2. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga- Animal

3. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

4. Gauri Khan- Jawan

5. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora- Satyaprem Ki Katha

6. Ronnie Screwvala- Sam Bahadur

Direction

1. Vidhu Vinod Chopra-12th Fail

2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga- Animal

3. Karan Johar- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

4. Atlee -Jawan

5. Siddharth Anand - Pathaan

6. Amit Rai- OMG 2

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

1. Rani Mukerji- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

2. Alia Bhatt- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

3. Deepika Padukone - Pathaan

4. Kiara Advani- Satyaprem Ki Katha

5. Taapsee Pannu- Dunki

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

1. Vikrant Massey-12th Fail

2. Ranbir Kapoor- Animal

3. Ranveer Singh- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

4. Shah Rukh Khan-Jawan

5. Vicky Kaushal- Sam Bahadur

6. Sunny Deol- Gadar 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

1. Tripti Dimri- Animal

2. Geeta Aggarwal Sharma- 12th Fail

3. Sanya Malhotra-Sam Bahadur

4. Jaya Bachchan- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

5. Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

1. Dharmendra- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

2. Gajraj Rao- Satyaprem Ki Katha

4. Tota Roy Chowdhury- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

5. Anil Kapoor- Animal

6. Jaideep Ahlawat- An Action Hero

Performance in a Negative Role

1. Bobby Deol-Animal

2. John Abraham- Pathaan

3. Vijay Sethupathi-Jawan

4. Emraan Hashmi-Tiger 3

5. Yami Gautam-OMG 2