IFFSA Toronto 2024: Boman Irani wins Best Actor Award for 'The Mehta Boys'

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has received the Best Actor Male award in the feature film category at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto Film Festival.

Irani was recognised for his performance in The Mehta Boys.

Sharing a post on Instagram, IFFSA Toronto wrote, "Best Actor Male Feature Film - Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys. Boman Irani brings to life a complex character with a deft blend of humour and depth, engaging audiences from the very first scene."

The film is Irani's directorial debut, and was recently screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.