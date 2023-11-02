'I live in a dream of your love': Watch Shah Rukh Khan greet throngs of fans outside Mumbai home on birthday eve

The Bollywood icon reunited with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth after 33 years
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 58th birthday with a bang. He greeted his fans who had gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to wish their favourite actor.
After meeting his fans, SRK in the early hours of Thursday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes.
He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it."
The 'Pathaan' actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar.
King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.
The actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers.
Watch the video here:
Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them.
Bollywood director Farah Khan, a close friend of Shah Rukh, shared a video of the event from a different angle. She took a video from inside his house, showing the special platform he stands on to look out at his fans.
Every year, fans gather outside SRK's home in large numbers to catch a glimpse of 'King Khan' of Bollywood, and the fans continued their ritual this year as well.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release this December.
In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the actor will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.
