'I grew up hating my body': Vidya Balan opens up about her struggle with weight and negative body-image

Vidya Balan

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 7:00 PM

Vidya Balan has consistently championed body positivity, drawing from her own experiences. The actress encountered numerous challenges during her formative years. During a recent discussion on renowned celebrity health coach Luke Coutinho's YouTube channel, Vidya Balan candidly discussed her personal struggles in embracing her body.

She recounted how her mother's concerns about her weight led her to undertake early diet and fitness routines. “I was scared about the fact that I would be judged like my mom, who also grew up as a big girl. Parents are always worried for their children, and I see that today. I used to be very angry with my mother, ‘Why does she make me go through the exercise regime? Why is she making me diet so early?’ Maybe it’s because she was worried for me. I grew up hating my body. I had developed hormonal issues very early on in my life because it was a rejection of the body," said Vidya.

In her conversation with Luke, Vidya revealed that she had been a "chubby girl" during her teen years, and her mother had attempted various methods to encourage her to shed weight.

"I have been criticised a lot for my body, and it has not been easy at all. I have spent a lifetime hating my body. It is only now that I have accepted my body. Not to say I do not have bad days and I do not want to be Barbie," she added.

Vidya also recalled an incident during a body massage session when the masseuse made a remark about her weight gain. This distressing comment eventually brought her to tears, and she later confided in her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, about it.

On the work front, Vidya's most recent appearance was in the crime thriller Neeyat, where she portrayed a detective. Her upcoming project includes Shirsha Guha Thakurta's film titled Lovers, in which she will be sharing the screen with Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D'Cruz, and Pratik Gandhi.

