'I am safe': AP Dhillon after reports of gun firing outside his Canada home surface online

Director and actor of 'Ends With Us' praises survivors for their strength
Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon on Tuesday assured his fans that "he is safe" after shots were reportedly fired outside his home in Vancouver.
Taking to Instagram Story, the Brown Munde hitmaker posted a note in which he thanked his well-wishers for reaching out to him. However, he did not mention details regarding the alleged incident.
"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything (folded hands emoji). Peace and love to all," AP Dhillon wrote.
AP Dhillon rose to fame with the chart-topping hit Brown Munde (2020). His other popular songs include Excuses, With You, Toxic, Tere Te, Spaceship, Insane and True Stories.
Recently, he collaborated with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the song Old Money. In the track's video, he shared screen space with Khan.
Notably, in April, two men on a bike opened fire outside Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.
On June 4, a four-member team, including an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch, visited Khan's house to record statements from Khan and his brother Arbaaz. Both brothers were questioned for six hours in total.
The probe revealed that Salman Khan was at home on the day of the firing and had slept late after attending a party. In his statement, the actor recounted that the sound of a bullet which hit his flat's balcony woke him up.
"I went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone," he said.
Six men have been arrested in Khan's firing case so far.
ALSO READ:
Director and actor of 'Ends With Us' praises survivors for their strength
She still has 10 shows to go before she takes a hiatus
The Dutch 'King of EDM' is set to perform at the popular venue on November 16
The film festival is on until September 7 at the Lido di Venezia
Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
The 'Friends' actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home
Some tickets were relisted on resale sites for as much as Dh38,581