Hungry around the clock? Check out these 24-hour dining spots in Dubai

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 3:07 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 3:10 PM

Explore Dubai's thriving 24-hour dining scene, where a world of culinary delights awaits around the clock. From classic American favourites to exotic Mediterranean and flavourful Indian cuisine, you can satisfy your cravings at any time, day or night.

Barbar

Are you craving a late-night snack? Barbar is a popular Lebanese street food spot that is open 24 hours a day. Enjoy a variety of delicious selections, including falafel, shawarma, manakish, hummus, and their famed sandwiches (the Francisco is very popular). Whether it's 3 am or any other time of day, Barbar provides a delightful dining experience. Find them on Hessa Street.

Denny’s Diner

Denny's Diner serves typical American meals in a comfortable, welcoming setting that makes guests feel at ease. Denny's Diner is well-known for its big portions and menu of American favourites. Are you craving pancakes at midnight? They got you covered. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, open 24 hours a day.

Jones the Grocer

Not all 24-hour dining is unhealthy. Jones the Grocer at the Dusit Thani Hotel is open 24 hours a day and serves nutritional dishes such as saffron pearl couscous, chargrilled broccolini salad, tuna and spinach wraps, and spicy lentil soup. Indulge in organic juices and smoothies at any time, and a provolone and courgette pizzetta, too, before bed.

The Permit Room

The Permit Room by Bar Baar at Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool Dubai, offers a taste of India's many cultures with its eccentric cuisine and inventive mixed cocktails. Indulge in idli-sambar, Chettinad chicken, and a variety of seafood delicacies such as fish curry, prawn fry, crab masala, and lobster biryani. This new food and drink destination, open 24/7, flawlessly connects with old-world charm with modern accents, providing a unique gastronomic experience.

Zaroob