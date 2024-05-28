E-Paper

Hungry around the clock? Check out these 24-hour dining spots in Dubai

Here's a deep-dive into the endless dining options available in the vibrant city

By Noopur Bangar

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 3:07 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 3:10 PM

Explore Dubai's thriving 24-hour dining scene, where a world of culinary delights awaits around the clock. From classic American favourites to exotic Mediterranean and flavourful Indian cuisine, you can satisfy your cravings at any time, day or night.

Barbar


Are you craving a late-night snack? Barbar is a popular Lebanese street food spot that is open 24 hours a day. Enjoy a variety of delicious selections, including falafel, shawarma, manakish, hummus, and their famed sandwiches (the Francisco is very popular). Whether it's 3 am or any other time of day, Barbar provides a delightful dining experience. Find them on Hessa Street.

Denny’s Diner


Denny's Diner serves typical American meals in a comfortable, welcoming setting that makes guests feel at ease. Denny's Diner is well-known for its big portions and menu of American favourites. Are you craving pancakes at midnight? They got you covered. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, open 24 hours a day.

Jones the Grocer

Not all 24-hour dining is unhealthy. Jones the Grocer at the Dusit Thani Hotel is open 24 hours a day and serves nutritional dishes such as saffron pearl couscous, chargrilled broccolini salad, tuna and spinach wraps, and spicy lentil soup. Indulge in organic juices and smoothies at any time, and a provolone and courgette pizzetta, too, before bed.

The Permit Room

The Permit Room by Bar Baar at Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Al Mankhool Dubai, offers a taste of India's many cultures with its eccentric cuisine and inventive mixed cocktails. Indulge in idli-sambar, Chettinad chicken, and a variety of seafood delicacies such as fish curry, prawn fry, crab masala, and lobster biryani. This new food and drink destination, open 24/7, flawlessly connects with old-world charm with modern accents, providing a unique gastronomic experience.

Zaroob

Craving shawarma at 4am? Head to Zaroob! While you can visit during regular hours, the allure of Zaroob lies in its ability to serve while Dubai sleeps. Enjoy Lebanese and Egyptian classics like hummus or a falafel wrap in a vibrant space adorned with graffiti-covered décor and fluorescent lighting. Open 24/7 on Sheikh Zayed Road.

F.R.N.D.S Grand café

For a glamorous late-night indulgence, consider F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe at Address Fountain Views in Downtown Dubai. With its art-deco ambiance, stained-glass bar, and grand chandeliers, it exudes glitz and glamour. Open until 3am daily, the cafe offers a Mediterranean-Japanese menu, featuring a diverse range of options from sushi to pizza.

