Huma Qureshi receives cutest birthday wish from bestie Sonakshi Sinha

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 1:05 PM

Actor Huma Qureshi, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, received a cute wish from her best friend forever Sonakshi Sinha.

On Sunday, Sinha took to her Instagram account to share a special post.

In the picture, the two friends can be seen laughing hysterically while posing together.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to this crazy HUMA-n."

Sinha recently wed Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai. And at the time Qureshi had posted her congratulations on social media. She had written: "Two most different personalities ... two unique souls .... But ... together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero."