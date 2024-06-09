Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson team up for comedy ‘Three Bags Full’

Australian actor Hugh Jackman. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:04 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:05 PM

Hollywood actors Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson will be co-stars in the upcoming detective comedy Three Bags Full.

The film, which boasts an ensemble cast, is being produced by Amazon MGM and promises to be a hilarious addition to the world of cinema, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Joining Jackman and Thompson are Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, and Hong Chau.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Three Bags Full tells the story of a shepherd (played by Hugh Jackman) who meets an untimely demise under mysterious circumstances. Left behind is his loyal flock of sheep, who embark on a mission to solve the case themselves.

The film takes a comedic approach as the sheep realise that their only hope lies in uncovering the truth, even if it means leaving the comfort of their meadow and venturing into the complicated and unpredictable world of humans.

The screenplay for Three Bags Full was penned by Craig Mazin, known for his work on Chernobyl and The Last of Us.

The film is based on Leonie Swann's bestselling novel of the same name. Minions director Kyle Balda will helm the project.