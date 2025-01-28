How Varun Dhawan celebrated India's 76th Republic Day

Actor Varun Dhawan celebrated India's 76th Republic Day (on January 26) from the sets of his upcoming film Border 2 in Babina Cantonment in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhawan shared a short film in which he was seen holding the national flag while standing at the top of a tanker. He donned a blue T-shirt and trousers.

Dhawan, who is playing a significant role in the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border, expressed his thoughts on this special day, urging his fans to celebrate 'the unity of strength' on the 76th Republic Day.

"On this Republic Day, let's celebrate the strength of our unity," he wrote.

On January 15, Dhawan took to Instagram and saluted the men in uniform on the 77th Indian Army Day. He shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the film where he spent the day interacting with soldiers.

"Honouring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep," he captioned the post.