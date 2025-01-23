How Sultana Siddiqui and son Duraid Qureshi shaped the future of Pakistani television

When a woman leads, is it different than when a man does? This is a question that has intrigued many across various sectors — business, politics, and especially in the entertainment industry.

From the US to South Asia, leadership in media and television has been predominantly male-dominated, with men at the helm of networks worldwide. Whether it is Rupert Murdoch of Fox, Subhash Chandra Goenka of Zee, or Dr Mahfuzur Rahman of ATN Bangla, men have consistently steered the ship of these networks. The road for women in leadership, however, has been long and fraught with challenges. Though women like Suzanne Scott, Rashida Jones, and Jyoti Deshpande have recently made strides, they remain exceptions rather than the norm. Even CNN, an iconic figure in the media world, has never had a woman in charge.

Beyond entertainment, men have historically led all seven major global news networks as well. Despite 41 per cent of journalists being women, only 23 per cent occupy top positions, according to a study by the International Women’s Media Foundation. This stark statistic not only highlights the gender imbalance in media but also reflects broader patterns in corporate leadership worldwide. However, as the world evolves, so does the landscape of leadership, with women increasingly occupying powerful roles in traditionally male-dominated domains.

In Pakistan, one such trailblazer has been Sultana Siddiqui, who has defied the odds and emerged as a stalwart in the television industry. As the founder and president of HUM Network Limited, Sultana has led the network to unprecedented success for over 20 years. Her leadership journey began much earlier, in 1975, when she joined Pakistan Television (PTV) as a producer. After completing her training in technical and production skills, Sultana became one of the top graduates, alongside renowned filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor. It was here that she honed the skills that would define her leadership: discipline, vision, and a deep understanding of the medium.

Sultana Siddiqui

Alongside Sultana is her son, Duraid Qureshi, who has been her partner in producing some of Pakistan’s most iconic and impactful television content. Duraid, who couldn’t stay away from his mother for long while abroad, decided to return and work with her. Though he always had a deep desire to teach, fate had other plans. Fast forward to 2024, and together they celebrate an impressive 25 years of partnership in the media industry. Their shared vision and commitment to high-quality programming has transformed the way Pakistani audiences experience television. TV content, with its widespread consumption, holds the power to shape public opinion and educate minds, and Duraid, having inherited his mother’s sensibilities, has always recognised this. “My mother was born to lead. With an unwavering will to serve the greater good, creative souls like her cannot be contained or confined. As a single mother who never remarried, she raised us with love and strength, ensuring we never felt neglected, all while thriving as a successful producer and director. Sultana Siddiqui is a force that defies explanation — her drive, determination and resilience are beyond words.”

Duraid Qureshi

While commercialisation is a key element in the industry, it also comes with a profound sense of responsibility. For both Sultana and Duraid, the responsibility of television goes far beyond entertainment; it carries the weight of social impact and influence. While Rupert Murdoch, the mogul of Fox Network, made a controversial statement in his 2012 New York Times interview, declaring, “I think television is for entertainment, not for social change,” Sultana had already brought attention to the issue of honour killings two decades prior (1993) during her time with PTV, despite receiving threats. She also navigated the challenging period of General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime, when state-owned channels underwent significant shifts. During those difficult times, she refused to succumb to pressure, addressing bold themes like infidelity and infertility — showcasing her courage and resilience.

“In 1977, when General Zia-ul-Haq came to power, he created numerous challenges for PTV, the state-owned channel,” she recalls. “I felt it was time to strike out on my own, so I established my production house. My first play under that banner, Yeh Zindagi, focused on a childless couple and almost didn’t make it to the screen. The reason given was, ‘You can call a woman barren, but you cannot call a man the same.’ My second production, Doosri Dunya, filmed in San Francisco and New York, centred on the newly introduced lottery visa system in the USA.” Her son, Duraid, continues this legacy, addressing sensitive topics like child molestation, mob culture, and Halala — issues that have largely been untouched by other networks. These aren’t just sensational topics; they reflect a commitment to creating awareness and sparking social change. Duraid continues to carry the torch of his mother’s vision

As HUM TV celebrates 20 years of remarkable success under their leadership, it’s clear that their impact goes beyond the professional realm. What sets them apart is not only their leadership at one of Pakistan’s most prominent media companies but also their approachability and grace in wielding that power. In an industry where authority often creates distance, Sultana and Duraid’s approach has been refreshingly inclusive. They have managed to maintain a firm hand while also being approachable — an invaluable trait in leadership. But does this approachability ever make people hold back from speaking the truth? It’s a question that arises when a leader’s influence is both respected and warmly embraced. Duraid sees it differently, emphasising, “We are a company of happy people, where honesty is at the core of our work because our foundation is built on trust. No decision is finalised without considering my mother’s input, given her invaluable expertise and profound understanding of content. Moreover, we maintain an open, transparent communication channel between the creative leads. Everyone here is motivated by passion, working towards a shared goal in a disciplined and focused way. Over the past 20 years, we’ve launched and shut down many channels, always ensuring that we corroborated feedback with data to ensure alignment with the numbers. Accountability is deeply embedded in our process —once we set a budget, any variance of over or under 5 per cent must be justified to the board. This means we don’t just question underperformance, but also overperformance, because it indicates we may have missed a key factor in the budget. When we saw that HUM News was consuming a significant portion of our budget, and net margins turned negative for the first time in the history of our network, I had to step in with a financial mindset to lead the turnaround, which ultimately delivered and became a positive contributor.”

Women’s issues and empowerment have always been at the core of HUM Network’s programming, with Sultana’s unwavering focus on these matters from the very start. But this journey has never been easy.