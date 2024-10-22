How Raj and DK created a global action-thriller with Varun Dhawan, Samantha Prabhu

Directors Raj and DK with actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe by Amazon Prime, has taken the entertainment world by storm, spearheaded by the dynamic filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., commonly known as Raj & DK. It is set to release on November 7.

The series, a brainchild of the Russo Brothers, boasts an international appeal starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci. The Indian version, however, serves as a prequel to Citadel, and has garnered attention for its star-studded cast, including Bollywood powerhouse Varun Dhawan and the immensely talented Samantha Prabhu. Together, they embark on a thrilling journey filled with action, espionage, and emotional depth, brought to life by Raj & DK’s unique storytelling, something which we have witnessed in The Family Man, Farzi and other critically acclaimed series.

In a chat, City Times catches up with these creative minds and stars to discuss the exciting aspects of the series and their personal experiences in bringing this action-packed thriller to life.

A Return to Feature Films

The directing duo Raj and DK have been trailblazers in the long-format storytelling landscape, producing super-hit series that captivated audiences worldwide. However, the coming year will mark a return to their roots in feature films. Raj talked about their focus on the long format over the past four years, explaining how this format allowed them to delve deep into character development and immersive storytelling. “We’ve been itching to go back to feature films, and we have a bunch of plans for next year,” he shared.

Despite their eagerness to return to films, DK also highlighted the appeal of long-format storytelling. “It allows you to really work on any subject, any story, any character. You spend so much more time with the characters, making the audience feel like they’re part of the family,” he said. Comparing their filmmaking journey to cricket, DK likened their desire to explore multiple formats to a cricketer wanting to play in Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. They’re ready to return to films but remain appreciative of the narrative depth offered by series.

Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan

Samantha’s Linguistic Challenge and Thrill for Combat

For Samantha Prabhu, Citadel: Honey Bunny presented an entirely different set of challenges. Known for her stellar performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Samantha faced the linguistic hurdle of performing in Hindi. “That was my biggest challenge,” she admitted, noting that speaking a language she doesn’t think in placed her at a disadvantage compared to other actors. Despite this, she embraced the role, taking pride in the fact that she has now worked in multiple languages and performed her own dialogues. “It’s amazing that I can now speak in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi,” she said, adding that while she’s not fully fluent, she’s managing and looks forward to improving.

Beyond the language barrier, Samantha’s love for action came through with fervor. Inspired by her passion for combat sports, particularly UFC, she relished the opportunity to perform her own stunts in the series. “I love watching combat and the skill involved,” she shared, expressing a desire to fully immerse herself in the physicality of her character. One particular moment stands out: Samantha recalls watching the stunt choreographer prepare for a complex action scene, only to decide that she wanted to perform it herself. “It was so cool to watch, and I couldn’t give it up,” she said. Completing that stunt on her own, she described the experience as “incredibly fulfilling.”

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu share the love for UFC

The dedication Samantha brought to her role didn’t go unnoticed. Varun himself was left in awe, admitting that after seeing Samantha’s intense fight scenes, even his wife Natasha asked if it had been difficult for him to keep up with her. “What Samantha is doing is just too good,” he said, clearly impressed by her fearlessness in action.

Varun’s Adrenaline-Fueled Stunts

For Varun, Citadel: Honey Bunny represents a departure from his previous filmography. Known for his light-hearted comedies and boy-next-door roles, Varun takes a bold leap into the action-thriller genre, performing some of the most gruelling stunts of his career. His passion for UFC and combat sports seeps into his dedication to mastering the physicality of his role, ensuring that he isn’t just going through the motions but is fully inhabiting the character’s pulse-pounding lifestyle.

Speaking of his experience with the show’s intense stunts, Varun shared a particularly nerve-wracking moment when he was strapped to a harness during a high-octane bike sequence. “I was definitely scared,” Varun admitted, recalling a stunt where he was suspended mid-air, watching his bike dangle 100 feet above ground. Yet, he took it in stride, driven by a desire to meet the directors’ vision head-on. “Raj and DK are adrenaline junkies,” he joked, “they camouflage their wild ideas with soft tones, but when it comes to stunts, they imagine something completely crazy and new.”

Varun takes a bold leap into the action-thriller genre with 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Varun also confessed to the physical toll his action sequences took on his body, particularly a moment where he was repeatedly slammed into a wall during a fight scene. “I wasn’t wearing my brace that day, and I have a TMJ condition. I could feel the blow—it was real,” he said. But despite the pain, Varun found the experience exhilarating, citing the intense physicality as a key aspect of why he enjoyed working on the series. “It’s not just the action but how the entire team envisions it that makes it so new,” he noted.

Still, he found it hard to "complain" as he was impressed by Samantha’s combat skills and her relentless work ethic, finding it “intimidating” to keep up with her.

Crafting Characters with Raj and DK

What makes Citadel: Honey Bunny stand out beyond the action-packed sequences is the way Raj and DK have crafted the characters, tweaking them to fit the strengths of their lead actors. While the initial drafts of the characters were written with no specific actor in mind, once Varun and Samantha came on board, the directors reimagined their roles to reflect their unique talents.

"For Honey, once we knew it was going to be Samantha, we tweaked her character to suit her," DK shared. Similarly, Varun's character was shaped around his persona, leaning into his natural ability to portray action and intensity. "Varun was ready to do action, but it surprised me when he said he hadn't done much action before," DK added, highlighting how Varun's willingness to step out of his comfort zone elevated the character's arc. The Dynamic Trio: Raj, DK, and Sita Sita Menon's role as a writer for Citadel: Honey Bunny isn't the first time she has worked with the director duo. She has worked alongside Raj and DK from the very beginning. The trio's creative journey began when Sita, a former journalist, interviewed the directors. This led to a long-lasting collaboration, which has seen the three evolve together over the years. "We've all grown together," DK said, reflecting on their collective journey. Directors Raj and DK with writer Sita Menon As a writer, Sita admitted that she found the process of having her work reviewed to be "terrifying." Despite this, she approaches each project from the perspective of the audience, ensuring that the characters and storylines resonate with viewers on a deep level. Favourite Moments on Set When asked to share their most memorable moments from the set, each cast and crew member had unique recollections. Raj and DK both expressed excitement over the action sequences, with DK highlighting a particularly challenging climactic scene that was both exhausting and fulfilling to complete. Varun, meanwhile, cherished his performance-oriented scenes with Samantha and Kay Kay Menon, who he praised for his exceptional acting skills. Samantha, on the other hand, found the action scenes and the mother-daughter narrative to be particularly meaningful. Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Sikander Kher, Saqib Saleem among others. The show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on November 7.