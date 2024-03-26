How Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan came to actress Anne Hathaway's rescue

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 5:33 PM

Actor Anne Hathaway considers filmmaker Christopher Nolan an "angel" in her life.

Gracing her first solo Vanity Fair cover, she addressed the 20

13 viral phenomenon 'Hathahate' that portrayed her identity as "toxic" after she won Oscars for the musical Les Miserables, and also opened up about how Nolan made her sign his projects irrespective of the hate she has received post the Academy Award win, Variety reported.

"A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of," she recalled,

Hathaway referred to the role of NASA scientist D. Amelia Brand in Nolan's 2014 space epic Interstellar. She had already worked with Nolan before as Selina Kyle in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which earned her acclaim several months before her Oscar campaign for Les Miserables in the back end of 2012 generated internet scorn.

"I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me," Hathaway added.

"Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you're like, 'If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don't draw too much attention to myself, it won't hurt.' But if you want to do that, don't be an actor. You're a tightrope walker. You're a daredevil. You're asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it's not costing you anything, what are you really offering?" she continued.

In the coming months, Hathaway will be seen in The Idea of You. ANI

