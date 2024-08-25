E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

How has TikTok affected Iceland's cucumber supply?

Do you want to try a viral recipe?

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 2:19 PM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 2:20 PM

Cucumbers have having a moment – a TikTok moment to be exact.

The person credited (or blamed) for the trend is one Logan Moffitt, who seems obsessed with the fruit and has over the past few months uploaded a number of different ways in which one can consume these crunchy greens.


BBC reports that Moffitt’s go-to phrase at the start of many recipes is, “Sometimes, you just need to eat a whole cucumber.”

And it may not be such a bad thing. According to WebMD, a medium unpeeled raw cucumber has the following nutrients:

Calories: 30

Total fat: 0 grams

Carbs: 6 grams

Protein: 3 grams

Fiber: 2 grams

Vitamin C: 10% of the recommended daily value (DV)

Vitamin K: 57% of the DV

Magnesium: 9% of the DV

Potassium: 12% of the DV

Manganese: 9% of the DV

Plus, the water content is quite high, making it a perfect summer snack.

But, as they say, there can be such a thing as too much of a good thing. Which is what the world is learning.

In Iceland, people have been experimenting with Moffitt’s many recipes, resulting in a nationwide cucumber shortage, reported the New York Times. The paper spoke to Daniel Sigthorsson, 30, who lives in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, who was baffled at the empty trays where cucumbers ought to be. The same thing happened when he went to shop number two and three.

He reportedly told the New York Times: “I was like, ‘That’s weird,’ That’s one of the things we never run out of in Iceland. And then I saw the news.”

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment