How has TikTok affected Iceland's cucumber supply?

Cucumbers have having a moment – a TikTok moment to be exact.
The person credited (or blamed) for the trend is one Logan Moffitt, who seems obsessed with the fruit and has over the past few months uploaded a number of different ways in which one can consume these crunchy greens.
BBC reports that Moffitt’s go-to phrase at the start of many recipes is, “Sometimes, you just need to eat a whole cucumber.”
And it may not be such a bad thing. According to WebMD, a medium unpeeled raw cucumber has the following nutrients:
Calories: 30
Total fat: 0 grams
Carbs: 6 grams
Protein: 3 grams
Fiber: 2 grams
Vitamin C: 10% of the recommended daily value (DV)
Vitamin K: 57% of the DV
Magnesium: 9% of the DV
Potassium: 12% of the DV
Manganese: 9% of the DV
Plus, the water content is quite high, making it a perfect summer snack.
But, as they say, there can be such a thing as too much of a good thing. Which is what the world is learning.
In Iceland, people have been experimenting with Moffitt’s many recipes, resulting in a nationwide cucumber shortage, reported the New York Times. The paper spoke to Daniel Sigthorsson, 30, who lives in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, who was baffled at the empty trays where cucumbers ought to be. The same thing happened when he went to shop number two and three.
He reportedly told the New York Times: “I was like, ‘That’s weird,’ That’s one of the things we never run out of in Iceland. And then I saw the news.”
