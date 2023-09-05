How Gigi Hadid takes on work and co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik

The renowned artist will enthral the audience in a concert organised by SAMIT Event Group
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is gracefully navigating the worlds of motherhood and a thriving career. In a chat with NET-A-PORTER, Hadid shed light on her role as the creative director of her brand, Guest in Residence, and how she adeptly manages her schedule while co-parenting her 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik.
Hadid highlights the importance of intentionality when it comes to both parenting and work. She divulges that she strategically schedules her professional commitments during the time Khai is with her father, making the most of those precious hours to excel in her career.
The supermodel explains, "I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time. I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have."
She goes on to share, "I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."
Moreover, Khai has found her way into her mother's work as a "fit model" for Guest in Residence's upcoming children's collection. Hadid reveals that Khai and her best friend play the role of fit models, occasionally taking breaks for enjoyable outings, like visiting the donut store.
Despite her separation from Zayn in October 2021 and the reported disagreements involving Gigi's mother, Yolanda, the couple is wholeheartedly committed to co-parenting Khai. They have transitioned smoothly into their roles as dedicated parents and are united in their unwavering commitment to raising their daughter together.
