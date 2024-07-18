How does one become an Olympian? Dubai-based Pakistani swimmer has the answer

Photo by Shihab

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 4:15 PM

When Aasif Durani left Karachi in 2007 to join his uncle’s timber business in Dubai, nurturing a future Olympian was beyond his wildest dreams.

“I have never done any serious sports in my life. We have no proper sporting background in the family,” the Dubai-based Pakistani businessman said.

And yet, seeing his two-year-old son, Muhammad Ahmed Durrani, bursting with energy, his uncle asked him to put the toddler into some sports activity.

That’s when Durani took Ahmed to a swimming pool to see if his son liked the water.

Ahmed loved it.

“He was such a restless kid, but in the pool, he was always calm and composed,” Durani recalled.

Ahmed’s love for water soon became a beautiful obsession as he began breaking records in school swimming competitions.

His talent to swim fast brought medals and accolades, even earning him a place in the Pakistan team for the Asian Games last year in China.

If the the continental showpiece was the breakthrough, the 18-year-old has now reached the pinnacle of his young career, punching his ticket to the Paris Olympics (July 26-August 11) where he will defend the Pakistan colours in the 200-metre freestyle event.

Ahmed says he feels incredibly blessed to have the unwavering support from his family — his father who would leave no stone unturned to give him everything he needs to be an elite athlete, and his mother who would wake up at 4 every morning to drive him to the pool for morning training; where she would wait outside until the end of training sessions to drive him home.

In an interview with City Times, Ahmed also opened up about the role Dubai has played in creating a road map for the Olympics.

Your father narrated the story about how you first got into a swimming pool. But when did it become a serious activity for you, in terms of swimming to compete?

I used to pick those coins at the bottom of the pool, so the competition was how many you could pick. That was my earliest memory of being in a competition. Whoever got the most coins would win. So the transition from collecting coins to finishing first in the pool races happened in the space of a few years.

There is a lot to learn from an athlete like you for youngsters who would be keen to know your training schedule. You can tell them what it takes to be an Olympian. And how you have maintained the balance between swimming and academics…

There is a lot of hard work and dedication. You know I have to be there at the pool by 4:45 in the morning. We swim until 6:45 and then we change from 6:45 pm to 7. It takes around 30 minutes to get to school, I go to the Dubai English Speaking College. I reach home around 3:45 pm, eat for 15-20 minutes, then I go for my second training session in the evening which lasts until 7:30 pm, and I reach home around 8 pm, and have a quick dinner at 8:30 pm. Then I finish my studies and go to bed around 10:30 in the night.

That’s extremely tough…

Yes, I have been doing it for more than two years now.

Obviously, you have trained so hard. But when did you realise that you have a shot at qualifying for the 2024 Olympics?

I think it started at the Nationals in Pakistan. When I competed there, the performances were pretty good and I was like, okay I have a shot at qualifying for Paris’.

And you qualified for Paris only last month. How did you get the big news?