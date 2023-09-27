Hollywood writers end 150-day strike with 'tentative agreement'

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM

Hollywood film and television writers are heading back to work after a marathon 150-day strike, during which they fought for better pay, staffing levels, and protections against artificial intelligence (AI).

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced a breakthrough deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing industry giants like Netflix, Warner Bros, and Disney. The WGA confirmed the "tentative agreement with the AMPTP," which its negotiating committee unanimously recommended.

Effective from 12.01am Pacific Time, the strike concluded on Wednesday. Key highlights of the agreement include a 5 per cent pay increase, followed by 4 per cent next year and 3.5 per cent in 2025. Additionally, residual payments for writers when their work airs on TV or is streamed were secured.

Another significant win for writers was the creation of a sliding scale for the size of writing teams, ensuring adequate staff for longer-running shows. Writers will also have job security with a requirement of ten weeks' employment during development or three weeks per episode for shows on the air.

Moreover, the deal addresses concerns surrounding AI, clarifying that AI-generated storylines are not considered source material, and writers cannot be compelled to use AI technology.

While the strike officially ends, WGA members must still ratify the agreement through voting from October 2 to October 9. Meanwhile, late-night talk shows and other productions are gearing up to return to screens, including appearances by well-known hosts like Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver.

Notably, Hollywood actors represented by SAG-AFTRA are still on strike, battling for their own agreements on AI, residuals, and healthcare. In a show of solidarity, WGA members have joined picket lines alongside actors, with stars like Richard Gere and Pedro Pascal spotted supporting the cause.

