Hollywood star Ron Hale passes away at 78

Veteran actor Ron Hale has died.
According to the US-based publication Variety, Hale, who worked on projects like Ryan's Hope and General Hospital, passed away on August 27. He was 78.
The cause of his death is not known yet.
Hale played Roger Coleridge in more than 900 episodes of Ryan's Hope from 1975 to 1989. He received Daytime Emmy nominations in 1979 and 1980 for his performance as the fictional doctor.
He went on to play Mike Corbin on General Hospital from 1995 to 2010 and also appeared as the character on the daytime soap opera's spin-off series, Port Charles, from 1997 to 2000.
He made guest appearances on television series such as N.Y.P.D., Search for Tomorrow, Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, Matlock, MacGyver, Rodney and Easy.
On the film front, Hale portrayed Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis in the 1976 biographical political thriller, All the President's Men, starring Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman. His other film credits include Me, Natalie (1969), Trial by Jury (1994), The Lord Protector (1996), Sunstorm (2001) and The Ghost and the Whale (2017).
