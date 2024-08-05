Hollywood actor Zac Efron shares health update after swimming incident

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM

Hollywood star Zac Efron was recently admitted to the hospital after getting involved in a minor swimming incident.

The update left his fans extremely worried. Fortunately, the High School Musical actor posted a photograph on Instagram assuring everyone that he is fine.

"Happy and healthy," he captioned the post.

"Thanks for the well wishes," he added.

So what happened? According to People magazine, on August 2, Efron was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and was released the next morning.

Days before the mishap, Efron was spotted onstage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaia Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city.