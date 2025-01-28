Hollywood actor Jan Shepard passes away

Actor Jan Shepard has passed away. She was 96.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shepard died on January 17 at Providence St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of pneumonia brought on by respiratory failure. Her son, Hollywood prop master Brandon Boyle, confirmed the demise.

"She was a good one and will be dearly missed," he said.

Shepard is best known for guest-starring on Rawhide, The Virginian, Gunsmoke and two dozen other TV Westerns. She portrayed Mimi, the sister of Presley's Danny Fisher, in the Michael Curtiz-directed King Creole (1958) and the wife of Danny Kohana (James Shigeta), who partners with Presley's Rick Richards in a helicopter business, in Paradise, Hawaiian Style (1966).

Her big-screen resume also included the cult B-movie Attack of the Giant Leeches (1959), directed by Bernard L Kowalski and produced by brothers Gene and Roger Corman for American International Pictures.