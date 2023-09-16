Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, wife Deborra-Lee Furness separate after 27 years of marriage

Photo: AFP File

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 1:09 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 1:15 PM

They say all goes things come to an end and that is true for Australian actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple will separate after 27 years of marriage, media reports said.

Jackman, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Les Misérables in 2013 and is noted for his work in X-Men as Wolverine, had met Furness on the sets of TV show Correlli in 1995, got married in 1996.

The pair adopted two children — Oscar Maximilian Jackman, Ava Eliot Jackman.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the couple were quoted as saying in a statement.

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," the statement added.

