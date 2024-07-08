UAE: Influencer Salama Mohamed addresses her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:01 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 2:15 PM

Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed was a picture of poise as she spoke about her breakup with Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri. Appearing on an interview with Emirati presenter Nour Aldin, Salama said that divorce can, at times, be merciful. "I was reborn that day," she said. “For the first time, Salama’s life wasn’t dependent on anyone. Before marriage, I was dependent on my family. After marriage, I was dependent on my husband. But now as an independent person, it’s the first time that I know Salama,” she stated.

Salama went on to add that she will always have a special connection with her former husband since he is the "father of my kids". "In the end, his happiness affects my happiness. His success affects my success. His sadness affects my sadness," she said.

Khalid and Salama first met in 2006 and were engaged to be married that year. They tied the knot in 2007 and have two sons. In the world of content creation, Khalid and Salama created a name for themselves when they began appearing on their skits together. Such was their popularity that on TikTok, Khalid and Salama had a joint handle which showcased humourous insights from their daily life.