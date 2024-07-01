‘Heeramandi’ star Manisha Koirala gushes about Kamal Haasan

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:28 PM

Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with fellow actor Kamal Haasan. She also penned an appreciation post for him.

Taking to Instagram, Koirala treated fans with a glimpse of the reunion.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films and now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books that stretch one's mind & soul...his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago...his cinematic understanding is unparalleled... I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you Kamal Haasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!!"

Koirala and Haasan worked together in the 1996 film Indian.

As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?”