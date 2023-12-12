Heading to Global Village? Visit these must-eat spots

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 5:30 PM

Fiesta Street

Blinding colourful lights and hustling crowds of families and cheery kids, it’s always a party at Fiesta Street. Lined between Arabian Square and Kid’s Theatre, with various food galore stalls for every tummy, you’ll find various tasty treats, from toasted chicken sandwiches and loaded fries to creamy risottos and baklava frappes. Relish the electric atmosphere while you take in the many options and menus available for you to order.

Floating Market

As the name suggests, floating atop a long boardwalk mimicking traditional boat stalls featuring delectable Asian cuisine is the Floating Market. For this season of Global Village, the selection of stalls is more extensive, better and even more delicious. It’s hard to miss the illuminative lights beside the Dragon Lake, where you can find new dragon fire and water displays. The Floating Market is for food lovers to enjoy delicious seafood, a wide range of ramen, grills, and fried and baked dishes and to end your meal experience with sweet treats while enjoying the stunning views.

Indian Chaat Bazaar

Explore a wide variety of Indian street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar this season, offering iconic menus from all over the country. Immerse yourself in the rich spices and savour both traditional favourites and unique twists on classic dishes. From the debatable yet intriguing combination of chocolate pani puri to indulgent dosas and parathas, refreshing ice golas, and flavourful bun kebabs, it's a palate-pleasing party where imagination and innovation take centre stage.

Happiness Street

Satisfy your cravings in a place where the menu not only includes delicious food but also happiness. Indulge and treat yourself to popular and trending bites such as loaded potatoes, Cheetos-topped mac & cheese, and dynamite shrimp, and challenge yourself with a 60cm pizza slice. Every dish is garnished with a sprinkle of happiness, and your inner child is sure to agree with the delightful experience.

Railway Market

Embark on a delightful journey inspired by the renowned Maeklong Railway Market in Bangkok, Thailand. This experience is a sweet treat specially crafted for those with a sweet tooth. Feel the excitement reminiscent of a kid in a candy store, spoiled for choice with a plethora of treats. From cakes and pastries to chocolates and ice creams, immerse yourself in a world of desserts that surrounds you, promising a truly indulgent experience.

Road of Asia

Immerse yourself in the vibrant colours and flavours of Asia at this unique destination, where rows of stalls showcase authentic cuisines and products from 13 of the best Asian markets in Global Village. From Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Philippines, and more, experience a diverse range of offerings. Enjoy traditional talent performances, including Tinikling Filipino Folk dancers, the Malaysian Tarain, and fan dancers from Vietnam. As you soak in these cultural delights, indulge in the best of Asian flavours with signature street food dishes such as Taipei Hotpot, Pancit from the Philippines, Pho from Vietnam, and authentic Ceylon Koththu from Sri Lanka. It's a one-stop destination where you can taste and shop for homegrown products from across Asia.

Bosnian House

Pioneering the introduction of authentic Bosnian cuisine and renowned Bosnian kebabs in the UAE since its debut in 2015, Bosnian House stands as a success story at Global Village. The award-winning restaurant is celebrated for its delightful ambience and undeniably authentic menu. Drawing inspiration from age-old recipes and the rich heritage of Bosnia’s deep-rooted culture, Bosnian House has become a staple, offering a taste of tradition and culinary excellence over the years.

Lazio

A local favourite, Lazio, known for its exceptional homestyle dishes and warm service, extends its charm to the Global Village pop-up. Indulge in an eclectic array of offerings, from warak enab and gourmet burgers to truffle fries, all served with the cosy and welcoming atmosphere that Lazio is renowned for. Don't miss out on the delightful winter specials, as this homegrown gem brings its distinctive flavours to the Global Village experience.