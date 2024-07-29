Has Alia Bhatt changed herself for Ranbir Kapoor?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with his wife, actress Alia Bhatt (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:09 PM

Relationships sometimes require compromise, and sometimes one partner tends to do a little more than the other. And such is the case with Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kapoor admitted on Nikhil Kamath's YouTube podcast People by WTF that Bhatt had ‘changed’ more for his sake than he had done for hers. “She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She [does] certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet,” he confessed.

The Animal actor did, however, call Bhatt his best friend. He was quoted as saying by Indian Express, “I am lucky to have married someone who I am extremely closest to as a friend. She (Alia) is my best friend. I got really lucky with that. Alia is really a wonderful person, somebody who can really. she’s very colourful. She is 11 years younger than me. It is very funny,” he added.

The couple met when Bhatt was nine and Kapoor was 20 on the sets of a shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Balika Vadhu. They married in 2022, after four years of dating.

The couple have a daughter called Raha Kapoor.

On the work front, Kapoor is undergoing an intense period of training for his stint in the upcoming film Ramayana. Bhatt, meanwhile, will be seen in Jigra, which is scheduled for an October release.

