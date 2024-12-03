Harvey Weinstein hospitalised after 'alarming' blood test: attorney

Harvey Weinstein (Photo by AFP)

Former Hollywood movie producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein was hospitalised after an "alarming blood test result," his lawyer said late Monday.

Weinstein's attorney Imran Ansari told AFP via email that the 72-year-old was taken to a New York hospital for "emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention."

He will remain at the hospital "until his condition stabilises", his lawyer added.

US media reported in October that Weinstein was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

The disgraced producer, who is currently serving a prison sentence at the notorious Rikers Island prison, "has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions," Ansari said.

In the same email, Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said his client "is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukaemia" and "has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not."

"In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment," Engelmayer added.

Weinstein had previously been hospitalised in September for emergency heart surgery before being reincarcerated.

The co-founder of Miramax Films is due to be retried in New York in 2025, after an appeals court last year reversed the ruling of his 2020 sentence for raping an actress, Jessica Mann, and sexually assaulting a production assistant, Mimi Haleyi.

The trial was due to begin in November, but has since been delayed.

Weinstein has appeared in court several times due to the proceedings, most recently in October, during which he arrived in a wheelchair, pale and visibly diminished.

Prosecutors in New York, meanwhile, have since charged him in a separate sexual assault case from 2006, to which Weinstein pleaded not guilty and attorneys requested a separate trial.