Halloween 2024: Get the look

Nikki Wright, Makeup artist, with a model in Dubai. 23 October, 2024. Photo by Shihab

• Ever wondered what goes into becoming a baroque zombie princess? Follow this tutorial for the cool look:

• Clean face and use some primer to prep the skin.

• Glue down eyebrows using a paper glue stick, use a mascara spoolie to brush the hair up before pressing it down using a spatula.

• Choose the yellow from the bruise wheel palette and apply using a damp sponge or brush over half the face and down the neck. This is your zombie base colour.

• Add some of the khaki green and stipple randomly on top of the yellow to create texture.

• From the bruise wheel mix the dark red and purple using a brush to contour the inside of the eye socket, under the cheek bone, temple, chin crease and corners of the mouth. You can extend this contouring under the jawline.

• Apply some random veins on the zombie makeup using a fine paint brush, draw the veins from the hairline into the face.

• Start the Baroque make-up on the other side of the face by applying the white greasepaint with a damp sponge.

• Next use the pink greasepaint from the lipstick colour wheel and apply using a brush of sponge to the cheek bone, eye socket and under the jawline. Blend into the white using a clean brush or damp sponge.

• Once satisfied with an even coverage of make-up on both sides of the face, apply translucent powder with a powder puff by pressing it onto the skin. The powder will set the greasepaint, so ideally leave it on for 10 minutes before brushing off the excess.

• After dusting off the excess powder on the face, using brown, green and black eyeshadow go back over the contoured areas of your zombie face; this will enhance the base colour you applied and give your character more depth.

• Apply black eye shadow to the zombie side of your lips and smudge slightly

• Go back to the Baroque side of your face and apply pink eyeshadow to the eye socket, cheekbone and jawline with an eyeshadow brush to enhance the pink.

• Frame the undereye with pink eyeshadow

• Using a purple eyeshadow apply to the crease of your eyelid

• Frame both the eyes with black eye pencil on the top and bottom lash lines

• Using black gel liner apply frown lines, eye creases, lip creases and skeletal nose to the zombie side

• Using the same gel liner apply a top eyeline to the Baroque eye.

Apply silver eyeshadow on the eyelid of the Baroque eye, I have used silver metal pigment and mixing medium for a stronger silver.

• Glue eyelashes to the Baroque eye on the top and bottom lash line, leave the zombie side without lashes. Tip: Wait for eyelash glue to dry a little before pressing onto the skin.

• Apply mascara to both eyes.

• Using eyelash glue and tweezers apply large and small crystals around the Baroque eye, fill in any gaps between the crystals with eyelash glue and silver glitter.

Apply pink lipstick to the Baroque side of your lips.

• Fix your make-up with fixing spray so it stays on for longer.

Get the hair style right • Section off the front of your hair and apply a large hair doughnut on the top of your head using several hair grips • Backcomb and hair spray all the sections of hair surrounding the hair doughnut. • Pin up each backcombed section to the hair doughnut. • If you want to go all out pin a wig to the hair doughnut and attach sections of it onto the head. • To make the hair white and dusty, use dry shampoo. • Finish off the wig by decorating with pearls, flowers and anything Halloween. Credits: Makeup and hair design: @the.creative.face.global Costume: @quiceno_events Model/dancer: @marina_levda Makeup products used: @kryolan_uae_oman