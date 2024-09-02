Gunshots heard outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada

Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
Shots rung out outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house in Canada’s Vancouver, reported NDTV.
The incident occurred on September 1, and reportedly Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for it.
A video showing the alleged incident is going viral on social media. It shows a man outside a house firing a gun. The location is as yet unverified.
The shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island. Rohit Godara took responsibility for the incident on social media.
A video, which can not be independently verified, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The video is being circulated on the internet but the location remains unverified.
According to NDTV, Godara claimed that the firings took place in two spots in Canada: Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. According to a viral social media post, the gunshots were fired over Bollywood actor Salman Khan being featured in a Dhillon music video.
Dhillon’s songs include the hits Brown Munde, Old Money, Excuses, Summer High, With You, Dil Nu, and Insane.
ALSO READ:
Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
The 'Friends' actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home
Some tickets were relisted on resale sites for as much as Dh38,581
Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue
Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, on the arena's inspiration and how it adds to the UAE's Esports scene
This is an OTT series that (almost) ticks all boxes
'The Brownprint' was first teased earlier this month with the release of 'Old Money', featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt